What to expect from 2023 Hyundai EXTER micro-SUV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 26, 2023, 07:33 pm 2 min read

Hyundai EXTER will be launched by August (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has released a render of its EXTER micro-SUV. It will head to production in July and should be launched in India by August. The car will sport an IONIQ 5-inspired look and will share its underpinnings with the Grand i10 NIOS. It should also get a tech-loaded cabin. Here's what to expect from the upcoming vehicle.

Why does this story matter?

The compact SUV segment has become extremely popular in India and Hyundai wants to capitalize on this craze.

The all-new EXTER will not only be built for our country but will also be exported to other nations from here.

On our shores, the four-wheeler will rival the likes of Citroen C3, Tata Punch, and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

The car will have H-shaped DRLs

Hyundai EXTER will have a sculpted bonnet, split-style headlights with H-shaped LED DRLs, and a blacked-out grille stretching across the width of the bumper. There will also be a faux silvered skid plate. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish rims. Squarish taillamps connected by a light bar should be available at the rear end.

Multiple engine options will be available

Hyundai EXTER will be backed by an 83hp, 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A CNG version should also be introduced later.

Five seats and a sunroof should be there inside

The Hyundai EXTER is expected to get a spacious five-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Hyundai EXTER: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the Hyundai EXTER in India will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, the car is expected to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).