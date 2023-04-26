What to expect from 2023 Hyundai EXTER micro-SUV
South Korean automaker Hyundai has released a render of its EXTER micro-SUV. It will head to production in July and should be launched in India by August. The car will sport an IONIQ 5-inspired look and will share its underpinnings with the Grand i10 NIOS. It should also get a tech-loaded cabin. Here's what to expect from the upcoming vehicle.
Why does this story matter?
- The compact SUV segment has become extremely popular in India and Hyundai wants to capitalize on this craze.
- The all-new EXTER will not only be built for our country but will also be exported to other nations from here.
- On our shores, the four-wheeler will rival the likes of Citroen C3, Tata Punch, and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.
The car will have H-shaped DRLs
Hyundai EXTER will have a sculpted bonnet, split-style headlights with H-shaped LED DRLs, and a blacked-out grille stretching across the width of the bumper. There will also be a faux silvered skid plate. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish rims. Squarish taillamps connected by a light bar should be available at the rear end.
Multiple engine options will be available
Hyundai EXTER will be backed by an 83hp, 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A CNG version should also be introduced later.
Five seats and a sunroof should be there inside
The Hyundai EXTER is expected to get a spacious five-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera should ensure the safety of the passengers.
Hyundai EXTER: Pricing and availability
The availability and pricing details of the Hyundai EXTER in India will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, the car is expected to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).