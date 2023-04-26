Auto

Simple One to debut on May 23: What to expect

Simple One to debut on May 23: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 26, 2023, 06:42 pm 2 min read

Simple One has a claimed range of up to 300km (Photo credit: Simple Energy)

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy disclosed the prices of the One scooter in India in March 2022. Now, after a year-long delay, the company has finally revealed the launch date of the electric vehicle. The EV is scheduled to officially arrive on our shores on May 23. Offered in two trim levels, the scooter will rival the likes of Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro.

Why does this story matter?

Simple One was able to capture the imagination of young EV buyers in India with its futuristic design, capable powertrain, and removable battery packs.

The e-scooter bagged around 30,000 pre-bookings since it was first showcased in August 2021. However, with numerous delays since then, many potential buyers might have looked elsewhere.

Now, the EV maker has finally announced the launch date for the two-wheeler.

The scooter will sport a full-LED lighting setup

While the design of the scooter is majorly finalized, Simple Energy's CEO Suhas Rajkumar has claimed that the aesthetics have improved over time. It will sit on a tubular frame and feature an apron-mounted LED headlight, designer mirrors, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, a single-piece seat, and 12-inch alloy wheels. The electric scooter will house a full-color 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster.

It will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Simple One will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and regenerative braking for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the e-scooter should be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The EV has a claimed range of up to 300km

The Simple One will be backed by a 4.5kW PMS electric motor linked to two battery packs with a combined capacity of 6.4kWh. The EV has a claimed range of up to 300km. However, the figures are expected to change with the final version.

What to expect from the Simple One EV?

Simple Energy is all set to officially launch the One EV in India on May 23. The debut of the e-scooter was delayed primarily due to the implementation of the stringent Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) amendment 3. We expect the final version of the vehicle to offer value for money, with its futuristic design, better safety technology, and capable twin battery variant.