Street-focused KTM 890 SMT arrives in style: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 26, 2023, 06:20 pm 2 min read

2023 KTM 890 SMT rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian marque KTM has taken the wraps off the 2023 890 SMT for the global markets. The motorcycle follows the same design philosophy as seen on the 890 Adventure R model. Dubbed by the brand as its ultimate Supermoto Tourer, it bridges the gap between the Duke and Adventure range. The motorcycle is essentially a street-focused offering with some offroading credentials.

Why does this story matter?

KTM is touted as one of the most popular bikemakers across the globe, with multiple victories in racing events such as the Dakar rally, Motocross World Championship, MotoGP, and Isle of Man TT.

The bikemaker, with its on-road and off-road experience, has developed the Duke and Adventure line-ups, respectively.

However, with the all-new 890 SMT, the company has now entered the performance-oriented adventure-touring category.

The bike features an upright windscreen and lightweight alloy wheels

The 2023 KTM 890 SMT retains the overall silhouette of the 890 Adventure R. It flaunts an upright windscreen, an angular headlamp with integrated DRLs, a sloping fuel tank, split-type seats, a side-slung Akrapovic exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The adventure tourer packs a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for connectivity options and rides on 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels.

The adventure tourer has a wheelbase of 1,502mm

Dimensions-wise, the 2023 KTM 890 SMT has a saddle height of 860mm, a kerb weight of 206kg, a tank capacity of 15.8-liter, and a wheelbase of 1,502mm. It is 2,165mm long, 893mm wide, and 1,271mm tall.

It gets Cornering ABS with Supermoto mode

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 KTM 890 SMT comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS with Supermoto mode, traction control, and three riding modes. Suspension duties on the adventure tourer are handled by 43mm "WP APEX" inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable "WP APEX" mono-shock unit on the rear.

It is backed by a 105hp, parallel-twin engine

On the performance front, the 2023 KTM 890 SMT is fueled by an 890cc, liquid-cooled, LC8c, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 105hp and a peak torque of 100Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a PASC anti-hopping clutch.