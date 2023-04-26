What makes 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound special: Check features
Land Rover has taken the wraps off the special Outbound edition of the MY-2024 Defender for the global markets. Available in the '130' trim level, the special SUV is offered only in a five-seat configuration. The rugged four-wheeler gets a special decal on the hood, along with a 'Shadow Atlas Matte' finish for the bumpers and grille insert.
Why does this story matter?
- Making its first public appearance at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948, the Defender is one of the most iconic models in Land Rover's line-up.
- The Tata Motors-owned British automaker is commemorating the diamond jubilee of the legendary moniker this year.
- To celebrate the occasion, the SUV specialist has introduced a special Outbound edition of the SUV, based on the 2024 iteration.
The SUV gets 20-inch wheels and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel
The 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound edition is offered with four paint schemes, namely Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Gray, and Eiger Gray. It features a special decal on the hood, a sleek grille, matrix LED headlights with DRLs, ORVMs, roof rails, squared-out wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels in either Gloss White or Gloss Black colors. It gets a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.
It features Windsor leather upholstery and Robustec veneer panels
On the inside, the 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound edition is only available in a spacious five-seater configuration, with a massive 1,329-liter of boot space (2,516-liter with rear seats folded). The cabin is entirely finished in an Ebony shade with an 'Ebony Morzine' headliner, a choice of either Windsor leather or Resist fabric upholstery, and a minimalist dashboard with Robustec veneer panels.
The car offers an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment panel
To keep its passengers entertained, the 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound edition packs a Meridian-sourced music system and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features a digital instrument cluster.
It comes with multiple engine options
Powering the 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound edition is a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 394hp/550Nm and a 3.0-liter diesel mill that generates 296hp/650Nm. Also, for the first time, the SUV is being offered with a 5.0-liter, supercharged, V8 unit that puts out 493hp of maximum power and 610Nm of peak torque. All motors are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.