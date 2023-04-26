Auto

What makes 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound special: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 26, 2023, 03:33 pm 2 min read

2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover has taken the wraps off the special Outbound edition of the MY-2024 Defender for the global markets. Available in the '130' trim level, the special SUV is offered only in a five-seat configuration. The rugged four-wheeler gets a special decal on the hood, along with a 'Shadow Atlas Matte' finish for the bumpers and grille insert.

Why does this story matter?

Making its first public appearance at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948, the Defender is one of the most iconic models in Land Rover's line-up.

The Tata Motors-owned British automaker is commemorating the diamond jubilee of the legendary moniker this year.

To celebrate the occasion, the SUV specialist has introduced a special Outbound edition of the SUV, based on the 2024 iteration.

The SUV gets 20-inch wheels and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound edition is offered with four paint schemes, namely Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Gray, and Eiger Gray. It features a special decal on the hood, a sleek grille, matrix LED headlights with DRLs, ORVMs, roof rails, squared-out wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels in either Gloss White or Gloss Black colors. It gets a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

It features Windsor leather upholstery and Robustec veneer panels

On the inside, the 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound edition is only available in a spacious five-seater configuration, with a massive 1,329-liter of boot space (2,516-liter with rear seats folded). The cabin is entirely finished in an Ebony shade with an 'Ebony Morzine' headliner, a choice of either Windsor leather or Resist fabric upholstery, and a minimalist dashboard with Robustec veneer panels.

The car offers an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment panel

To keep its passengers entertained, the 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound edition packs a Meridian-sourced music system and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features a digital instrument cluster.

It comes with multiple engine options

Powering the 2024 Land Rover Defender Outbound edition is a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 394hp/550Nm and a 3.0-liter diesel mill that generates 296hp/650Nm. Also, for the first time, the SUV is being offered with a 5.0-liter, supercharged, V8 unit that puts out 493hp of maximum power and 610Nm of peak torque. All motors are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.