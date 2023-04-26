Auto

Top 5 features of sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 26, 2023, 03:15 pm 3 min read

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the E-Class for the global markets. This happens to be the sixth generation of the premium mid-size sedan. As for highlights, the car features an MBUX Superscreen with an optional display for the front passenger, along with a refreshed front and rear fascia. It is now backed by two turbo-petrol engines with mild-hybrid technology.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its debut in 1993, the E-Class has been one of the most iconic models for Mercedes-Benz. The premium mid-size sedan always received praise from critics and customers alike.

To commemorate a successful run of 30 years, the German luxury car marque has now unveiled the all-new sixth-generation model of its popular offering.

It goes up against its arch-rival, the BMW 5 Series.

The sedan flaunts LED taillights with 3D elements

On the design front, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. It features refreshed matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large chromed grille, a sculpted hood, wide air dams, ORVMs, chromed window lining, flared wheel arches, and redesigned 18-21-inch alloy wheels. The rear end sports new-age LED taillights with 3D three-pointed star elements.

The car features an MBUX Superscreen with onboard selfie camera

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a tech-forward five-seater cabin that features the brand's MBUX Superscreen. The unique setup has a free-standing 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a neatly-integrated MBUX screen in the minimalist dashboard, a selfie and video camera on top of the dashboard, and an optional display for the front passenger. The system supports third-party apps such as TikTok and Zoom.

It gets multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has always been praised for its overall opulence. The 2024 model continues the tradition with premium leather upholstery on the seats, dashboard, and door trims, multi-zone climate control with an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It also gets an optional 3D driver display with a stereoscopic effect.

It comes equipped with various ADAS functions

For the safety of the passengers, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes equipped with a suite of ADAS functions. The list includes Attention Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking package with reversing camera, Speed Limit Assist, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Active Blind Spot Assist with exit warning function, Active Distance Assist, and Active Steering Assist. It also gets multiple airbags and ESC.

It is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options

On the performance front, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is powered by either a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology that churns out 255hp/400Nm, or a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-petrol motor that develops 373hp/500Nm. Both mills are mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.