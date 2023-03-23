Auto

Segment-first and segment-best features of 2023 Hyundai VERNA, explained

Segment-first and segment-best features of 2023 Hyundai VERNA, explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 23, 2023, 02:13 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai VERNA rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels

With the arrival of the 2023 Hyundai VERNA, the mid-size sedan segment is buzzing again in the Indian market. The new-generation car brings much-needed freshness to the category that has been slowly dying with the ever-increasing popularity of SUVs. Along with the refreshed "parametric dynamics" design philosophy, the four-wheeler comes packed with various segment-first features. Let's have a quick look at them.

Horizon LED positioning lamps

To uplift the front fascia of the 2023 VERNA, Hyundai has introduced the first-in-segment Horizon LED positioning lamps. These are essentially full-width split-type DRLs, positioned above the grille and headlamps of the sedan. It is slowly becoming the brand's new signature lighting design. The horizon lamps were first showcased on the all-new GRANDEUR and second-generation KONA models in the company's global line-up.

An 8-speaker Bose sound system

For an immersive audio experience in the all-new VERNA, Hyundai has equipped it with a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system. The South Korean automaker has partnered with the US-based Bose Corporation to create an audio system exclusively designed for the sedan.

Segment-first heated and ventilated seats

Seat ventilation is slowly becoming a norm for cars across various segments. However, Hyundai has equipped the 2023 VERNA with the segment-first heated and ventilated seats for the driver and front passenger. The front-row seats are fitted with both heating coils and built-in fans that are powered by an electric motor. These fans pump hot/cold air streams directly through the perforated seat upholstery.

Switchable-type infotainment and climate controller

Unlike its rivals that feature separate rotary/push-type switches for the climate control system and infotainment panel, Hyundai has introduced the first-in-segment switchable-type infotainment and climate controller in the 2023 VERNA. With a dedicated button on the dashboard, the rotary dials and the touch-type interface change between the infotainment and climate control functions. This has allowed the carmaker to provide a minimalist look.

Seamlessly integrated dual 10.25-inch screen setup

As seen in premium offerings from Hyundai's global line-up, the 2023 VERNA features a seamlessly integrated dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment panel. The free-standing dual-screen unit gives the cabin a futuristic look that ensures an immersive in-cabin experience for the driver. The minimalist design approach exudes an overall premium and luxurious appeal.