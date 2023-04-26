Auto

At Rs. 8L, MG Comet is India's cheapest electric car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 26, 2023, 12:11 pm 3 min read

MG Comet EV has a wheelbase of 2,010mm

MG Motor has launched its most affordable EV, the Comet in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). To recall, the British automaker showcased the compact city runabout on April 19. Closely based on the Wuling Air EV, the radical-looking electric vehicle promises space optimization, with a reasonably sized four-seater cabin. The car has an overall length of just 2,974mm.

Why does this story matter?

While MG Motor was one of the early movers in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment in India, it was never able to capture the market like the current segment leader, Tata Motors.

Now, the carmaker plans to change this with the introduction of the Comet as India's cheapest EV.

The compact city is part of MG Motor's aggressive strategy for our market.

It features dual projector headlamps and 12-inch wheels

On the outside, the MG Comet EV follows a tall-boy design language. It features dual-projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a closed-off grille with a charging port tucked behind the front logo, two large doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a raked windscreen, and 12-inch steel wheels with designer covers. Squared-out LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end of the compact EV.

The four-wheeler gets a dual 10.25-inch screen setup

Even with a length of just 2,974mm, the MG Comet EV features a relatively spacious four-seater cabin. It sports a dual-tone dashboard with soft-touch fabric-like material, neatly integrated AC vents, a recessed shelf-like area, manual AC, power windows, a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags.

It promises a range of up to 230km

Powering the MG Comet EV is a 41.4hp/110Nm single electric motor linked to a 17.3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. On a full charge, the compact city runabout can deliver a range of up to 230km.

Does MG Comet EV make sense in India?

In India, MG Motor has introduced the Comet with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most affordable electric vehicle for the brand on our shores. In our opinion, the EV makes sense for those looking for a compact car with a quirky design, a tech-forward cabin, and a decent enough driving range for commutes in crowded cities.

How does it fare against the Tata Tiago EV?

While the title of "India's cheapest EV" was previously held by Tata Tiago EV, it has now been taken by the MG Comet EV. What makes it special is the overall compact dimensions. Also, compared with the former's modified X1 architecture, which was designed primarily for ICE-powered vehicles, the latter uses the company's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) designed ground-up for electric vehicles.