The differences between McLaren's 750S and 720S supercars, explained
British luxury automaker McLaren has revealed its 750S supercar. It is up for grabs in Coupe and Spider variants. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning appearance, an opulent tech-loaded cabin, and a powerful 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. So, how does the premium four-wheeler differ from its predecessor, the McLaren 720S? Let us have a look.
The 750S sports lighter wheels and bigger rear wing
Compared to the 720S, the McLaren 750S sports redesigned sockets for the LED headlights, a new bumper, and an updated prominent front splitter. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs and lighter 10-spoke forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa/Trofeo R tires. The rear gets sleek LED taillamps, a refreshed bumper, a McLaren P1-inspired center-exit exhaust system, and a 20% bigger wing.
Both models have similar dimensions
McLaren 750S has a length of 4,572mm, a width of 1,930mm, and a wheelbase of 2,667mm. Meanwhile, the 720S is 4,543mm long, 2,059mm wide, and gets a wheelbase of 2,670mm.
The 750S boasts improved seats and displays
McLaren 750S offers Alcantara upholstery, customizable ambient lighting, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It also sports new carbon fiber racing seats, an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and improved displays for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. The latter supports Apple CarPlay. A new McLaren Control Launcher for saving aero/transmission settings with a single button press is also available.
The 750S has a better 0-100km/h sprint time
McLaren 750S runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 730hp of power and 800Nm of torque. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds and hits a top speed of 331.5km/h. The 720S is also backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 mill (710hp/770Nm). It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and attains a top speed of 341km/h.
How much do these supercars cars cost?
In the US, the McLaren 750S carries a starting price tag of $324,000 (around Rs. 2.6 crore) and its bookings are open. Meanwhile, the McLaren 720S bears a starting price figure of $310,500 (roughly Rs. 2.5 crore).