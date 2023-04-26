Auto

The differences between McLaren's 750S and 720S supercars, explained

McLaren 750S has a top speed of 331.5km/h (Photo credit: McLaren)

British luxury automaker McLaren has revealed its 750S supercar. It is up for grabs in Coupe and Spider variants. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning appearance, an opulent tech-loaded cabin, and a powerful 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. So, how does the premium four-wheeler differ from its predecessor, the McLaren 720S? Let us have a look.

The 750S sports lighter wheels and bigger rear wing

Compared to the 720S, the McLaren 750S sports redesigned sockets for the LED headlights, a new bumper, and an updated prominent front splitter. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs and lighter 10-spoke forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa/Trofeo R tires. The rear gets sleek LED taillamps, a refreshed bumper, a McLaren P1-inspired center-exit exhaust system, and a 20% bigger wing.

Both models have similar dimensions

McLaren 750S has a length of 4,572mm, a width of 1,930mm, and a wheelbase of 2,667mm. Meanwhile, the 720S is 4,543mm long, 2,059mm wide, and gets a wheelbase of 2,670mm.

The 750S boasts improved seats and displays

McLaren 750S offers Alcantara upholstery, customizable ambient lighting, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It also sports new carbon fiber racing seats, an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and improved displays for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. The latter supports Apple CarPlay. A new McLaren Control Launcher for saving aero/transmission settings with a single button press is also available.

The 750S has a better 0-100km/h sprint time

McLaren 750S runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 730hp of power and 800Nm of torque. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds and hits a top speed of 331.5km/h. The 720S is also backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 mill (710hp/770Nm). It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and attains a top speed of 341km/h.

How much do these supercars cars cost?

In the US, the McLaren 750S carries a starting price tag of $324,000 (around Rs. 2.6 crore) and its bookings are open. Meanwhile, the McLaren 720S bears a starting price figure of $310,500 (roughly Rs. 2.5 crore).