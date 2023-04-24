Auto

Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched at Rs. 7.5 lakh: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 24, 2023, 03:19 pm 2 min read

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five variants (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Fronx, as its latest coupe-SUV in India. To recall, it broke cover here earlier this year. The car bears a starting price tag of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The four-wheeler is offered in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha variants. It has a stylish design, a spacious tech-loaded cabin, and two petrol engine options.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 and surprised the automotive industry. The coupe-style SUV is based on Baleno's updated HEARTECT platform.

It aims to offer a balanced ride, great handling characteristics, and a tech-driven interior for a high-class experience.

The vehicle takes on the likes of the Hyundai VENUE, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

The SUV has LED headlights and dual-tone alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a unique coupe-SUV silhouette. It gets a muscular-looking clamshell bonnet, split-style DRLs, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, a rear wiper, a blacked-out grille with chrome accents, and silver-colored faux skid plates. The car is flanked by adjustable ORVMs, silvered roof rails, wheel arches with black cladding, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It also has LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Buyers can choose from two powertrain options

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by a 1.2-liter, "DualJet" four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The mill churns out 89hp/113Nm. There is also a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" three-cylinder turbo-petrol mill that produces 99hp/147Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The car claims a mileage of 22.89km/liter.

The vehicle flaunts dual-tone dashboard, 360-degree camera

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a spacious five-seater cabin. It flaunts a premium-looking dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a wireless-charging dock, rear AC vents, auto-climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV has a semi-digital instrument cluster. For infotainment, there's a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ floating-type touchscreen. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, cruise control, and EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Pricing

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at Rs. 7.46 lakh for its Sigma 1.2 MT model and goes up to Rs. 13.13 lakh for its top-end Alpha 1.0 AT dual-tone variant. The car comes in nine shades, including Arctic White, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, Grandeur Gray, Splendid Silver, Splendid Silver with a Bluish Black roof, and Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof.