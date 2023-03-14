Auto

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe debuts with better styling, mild-hybrid powertrain

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 14, 2023, 06:07 pm 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe rides on 19-inch wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2024 version of its GLC Coupe in the global markets. It should also arrive in India. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a revamped design and an opulent cabin with a long list of tech-based facilities. Under the hood, it draws fuel from a mild-hybrid powertrain that generates a maximum power of 255hp.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 iteration of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe has larger dimensions, better looks, and more features in comparison to its predecessor. It now comes equipped with the AMG Line package as standard.

The car is expected to make its way to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route. The rivalry in the luxury car segment will definitely be raised.

The car has 19-inch wheels and door-mounted ORVMs

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille with the three-pointed star, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights with sleek DRLs. It is flanked by a chrome finish around the windows, door-mounted ORVMs, and stylish 19-inch wheels (20-inch optional). A raked windscreen and wrap-around taillamps grace the rear. It has a length of 4,762.5mm

It is fueled by a 255hp, mild-hybrid powertrain

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe runs on a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup generates a combined output of 255hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

Heated seats and portrait-oriented infotainment panel are offered inside

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe has a panoramic sunroof, heated seats, a wireless phone charger, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a portrait-oriented 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, with support for the newest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by a 360-degree Surround View camera, hill-descent control, and multiple airbags.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe: Pricing and availability

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is expected to carry a starting price tag of around $60,000 (roughly Rs. 49.4 lakh) in the US. It will head to dealerships in the country by the end of this year.