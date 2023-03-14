Auto

Top 5 features that make this custom BMW R18 special

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 14, 2023, 03:48 pm 2 min read

BMW R 18 B HEAVY DUTY gets an 1,802cc engine (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has revealed a modified version of its R 18 B motorbike at Daytona Bike Week, US. The two-wheeler is called R 18 B HEAVY DUTY and has been tuned by renowned customizer Fred Kodlin and his son. The bike gets an improved chassis, modified suspension setup, and elaborate paintwork. Let us take a look at its top features.

The complex paintwork gives it a stylish appearance

The R 18 B HEAVY DUTY has been spray-painted for a regal appearance. For this project, the Kodlin team airbrushed the color gradients using translucent paint. There are hand-painted pinstripes and an airbrushed pattern on the rear mudguard as well. However, the brake calipers, footrests, gearshift, and foot brake levers are painted black. Renowned tattoo artist Marcel Sinnwell personally completed the paint job.

What about body modifications?

The HEAVY DUTY flaunts a sheet metal tank with indentations, a front spoiler with a tri-color underfloor lighting system, and two aluminum-hinged side cases housing Marshall loudspeakers and an amplifier. Winglets above the engine, a single-piece ribbed seat with a lowered height, and a chopped windscreen are also present. An instrument cluster with a cover made of Alcantara/imitation leather provides a premium touch.

The bike packs an air suspension system

The R 18 B HEAVY DUTY comes with an air suspension system at the front and rear, supported by a concealed compressor. The setup permits the vehicle to be "lowered and raised in a fraction of a second." Notably, Kodlin and his team have not tinkered with features such as Cruise control with distance control, eCall, and reverse gear.

The engine has only received cosmetic changes

In the BMW R 18 B HEAVY DUTY, the cylinder head covers, intake snorkel, and belt cover of the engine are now shod in a metallic black shade. However, there are no changes made to the powertrain. The mighty 1,802cc mill continues to generate a maximum power of 91hp at 4,750rpm and a peak torque of 150.4Nm at 2,000-4,000rpm.

The frame has been upgraded

Describing the modifications made to the frame, Fred Kodlin said, "We have completely remanufactured the upper tubes to lower the fly-line and thus the seat height of the R 18 B." "We also redid the steering head and the triple clamps so that the caster fits despite the changed steering angle and so that the bike rides well," he added.