Auto

Is entry-level Toyota Innova Crysta better than top-end Kia Carens

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 14, 2023, 01:22 pm 3 min read

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a 2.4-liter diesel engine

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta was revealed in India this January and should be launched soon. The car has an imposing appearance, a spacious tech-loaded cabin, and a powerful 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine. In our market, its entry-level, seven-seater G model takes on the Kia Carens' range-topping Luxury Plus seven-seater variant. However, which one is better? Let us have a look.

Kia Carens is more pleasing to the eye

Toyota Innova Crysta has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out radiator grille, sleek halogen headlamps, a blacked-out bumper, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler with integrated LED stop lamp. It also gets side-steppers and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens offers a 'Tiger Nose' grille, 16-inch alloy rims, roof rails, an all-LED lighting setup, and a rear spoiler. There's also a shark-fin antenna.

From a sunroof to a flat-bottom steering wheel

Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta (G) has a seven-seater cabin with manual AC, front seats with recline function, power windows, a multifunctional steering wheel, and three Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) airbags. It also gets ABS and EBD. The Carens Luxury Plus gets seven seats, a sunroof, six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, electronic stability control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.

Kia Carens is offered with a Bose sound system

The Toyota Innova Crysta (G) packs a speedometer with an MID, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities, and front and rear parking sensors. On the other hand, the Kia Carens gets an air purifier, USB Type-C ports, a digital instrument cluster, mood lighting, an 8.0-inch infotainment console, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

The Carens gets more engine options

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta draws power from a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 148hp of power and 360Nm of torque. It is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Kia Carens is fueled by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (157.8hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (114hp/250Nm). Transmission choices include a 6-speed AT, 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

Toyota Innova Crysta's base G model is expected to cost Rs. 19.13 lakh, while the range-topping Luxury Plus version of the Kia Carens is priced at Rs. 18.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Crysta is a decent vehicle. However, our vote is in favor of the Carens for its better looks, more features and engine options, and lower price tag compared to its rival.