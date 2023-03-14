Auto

Hyundai India working on a Tata Punch-rival: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 14, 2023, 10:12 am 2 min read

Hyundai Ai3 will arrive by 2024. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Hyundai will launch a rival to Tata Punch (codenamed Ai3) in India by early 2024. In the latest development, a production-ready mule of the upcoming vehicle with camouflage has been spotted testing, revealing important design details. The picture suggests that the car will sport roof rails, flared wheel arches, and alloy rims. It might be backed by two petrol engine options.

Why does this story matter?

The demand for micro-SUVs in India is growing rapidly and the Tata Punch is extremely popular among customers.

Hyundai has sensed this demand and now wants to capitalize on it by introducing the Ai3 model.

Currently, the South Korean automaker does not have any compact SUV below the VENUE in its India portfolio. Thus, Ai3's debut will certainly boost the firm's sales.

The car will have LED illumination and body cladding

The Hyundai Ai3 will have a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights with L-shaped elements, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, black pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, flared wheel arches, body cladding, and stylish alloy wheels. LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna should be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Two engine choices might be offered

The Hyundai Ai3 may draw power from a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine (82hp/114Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118hp/172Nm). Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

A sunroof and touchscreen infotainment panel will be present inside

The Hyundai Ai3 is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, USB chargers, a single-pane sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice commands. The passengers' safety will likely be handled by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Hyundai Ai3: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will announce the pricing and availability details of the Ai3 in India at the time of its launch. However, the car should carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).