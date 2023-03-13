Auto

2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched at Rs. 12.19 lakh

2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is offered in a single variant (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2023 iteration of its Versys 1000 motorbike in India. It is offered in a single trim. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and offers a long list of electronic riding aids, including traction control and cruise control. It draws power from a 1,043cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 118.2hp.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 version of the Kawasaki Versys 1000 offers head-turning looks, a long list of features, and decent performance.

The sports tourer gets a DC socket for charging smartphones as standard and is expected to raise the competition in the market on our shores.

Here, the premium vehicle takes on rivals such as the BMW F 900 XR and the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

The bike has 17-inch wheels and cornering lights

The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 has a twin-pod headlamp, an adjustable windscreen, a split-style seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and fairing integrated cornering lights. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a DC socket for charging compatible devices. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and is up for grabs in a dual-tone Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Spark Black shade.

It runs on a 118hp, liquid-cooled engine

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 is backed by a 1,043cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 118.2hp at 9,000rpm and 102Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch mechanism.

There are disc brakes on both ends

For the rider's safety, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, Kawasaki Cornering Management, electronic cruise control, and a traction control system. Suspension duties on the adventure-style sports tourer are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 sports a price figure of Rs. 12.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium motorbike is up for grabs in a single trim as well as one color option.