2023 Honda CB350RS v/s Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Bikes compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 13, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Both bikes feature a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat

Japanese marque Honda has upgraded its popular offering, the CB350RS with MY-2023 updates in India. The motorcycle now starts at Rs. 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The bikemaker is now aiming to take down the reigning champion in the retro-inspired motorcycle category, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. With an updated engine and added features, does the newcomer pack enough punch to de-throne the champion?

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the most successful offerings for Royal Enfield, the Hunter 350 has also bagged the highly-acclaimed Indian Motorcycle Of The Year title for 2023.

However, the retro bike is now being challenged by a refreshed CB350RS model from Honda.

With multiple customization options now available for both bikes, choosing one has become even more challenging for potential buyers.

Honda CB350RS is more pleasing to see

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlamp, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a circular LED taillamp. Honda CB350RS has a sculpted 15-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight, a single-piece seat with an integrated LED taillight, a side-mounted exhaust, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For rider safety, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda CB350RS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the latter also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system. Suspension duties on both retro-inspired motorcycles are handled by telescopic forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Honda CB350RS packs a more powerful engine

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is backed by a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine that develops a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. Honda CB350RS is fueled by a 348.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder mill that churns out a maximum power of 20.8hp and a peak torque of 30Nm. Both motors are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 1.72 lakh, while the 2023 Honda CB350RS is offered between Rs. 2.14 lakh and Rs. 2.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CB350RS is a better choice, as it offers a powerful engine, stylish looks, and an added safety net of traction control system over the Hunter 350.