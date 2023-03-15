Auto

Should you buy Honda Shine 100 or Bajaj Platina 100

Should you buy Honda Shine 100 or Bajaj Platina 100

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 15, 2023, 05:08 pm 2 min read

The Honda Shine 100 gets an OBD-2 compliant engine

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its Shine 100 commuter motorcycle in India. Its deliveries will commence in May. As for the highlights, it has a skinny appearance, barebones features, and an all-new OBD-2 compliant 99.7cc engine that generates 7.6hp of power. In our market, it takes on the Platina 100 model from Bajaj Auto. However, which one is a better choice? Let us see.

Both bikes get a flat seat and halogen headlamp

The Honda Shine 100 sits on a diamond frame and has a curvy fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, a halogen headlight, alloy wheels, and a twin-pod analog instrument cluster. It is available in five shades. The Bajaj Platina 100 gets alloy rims, a halogen headlamp, an analog instrument console, and a flat-type seat with a grab rail.

The Platina has bigger dimensions

The Honda Shine 100 has a seat height of 786mm, a wheelbase of 1,245mm, and a ground clearance of 168mm. In comparison, the Platina offers a wheelbase of 1,255mm, a saddle height of 807mm, and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Platina 100 gets a more powerful engine

The Honda Shine 100 draws power from an OBD-2 compliant 99.7cc engine that puts out 7.6hp of power and a peak torque of 8.05Nm. It can run on E20 fuel (petrol with 20% ethanol blend). Bajaj Platina 100 is fueled by a 102cc, single-cylinder mill that generates a maximum power of 7.8hp and a peak torque of 8.3Nm. Both bikes get a 4-speed gearbox.

The Shine gets a side-stand inhibitor

The Honda Shine 100 gets drum brakes on both ends, a combined braking system, a side-stand inhibitor, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. Meanwhile, the Bajaj Platina 100 sports hydraulic-type telescopic forks on the front, spring-in-spring rear suspension, and drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels for the passengers' safety.

Which one should you buy?

In the Indian market, the Honda Shine 100 carries an introductory price tag of Rs. 64,900, while the Bajaj Platina 100 sports a price figure of Rs. 65,856 (both prices, ex-showroom). Both the commuter bikes are almost evenly matched. However, our vote goes in favor of the Bajaj Platina 100 for its larger dimensions and slightly better power output.