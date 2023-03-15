Kia EV9 revealed as a stylish three-row electric SUV
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has revealed the production-specific version of its EV9 SUV. It should go on sale by early 2024. As for the highlights, the car has a futuristic design and a spacious cabin with three rows of seats. It draws power from an electric powertrain whose power figures and range details are yet to be disclosed.
Why does this story matter?
- The Kia EV9 was showcased in a concept form back in 2021. It is based on the E-GMP platform and is one of the 15 EVs the brand has promised by 2027.
- It is the first electric-powered model in the mid-size, three-row SUV segment and should draw the attention of a lot of buyers. We hope to see it in India too.
The car has a flat hood and roof rails
The Kia EV9 has a flat bonnet, a narrow grille, and swept-back headlamps with S-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish 19/20/21-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around taillamps, and a spoiler that extends from the roofline, are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
A range of roughly 480km is expected
The Kia EV9 should get one or two electric motors linked to a powerful battery pack and an all-wheel-drive system. The four-wheeler is expected to deliver a range of around 480km on a single charge.
Up to 7 seats are available inside
Kia EV9 has a three-row, 6/7-seater cabin with a swivel function for the second-row seats, a two-tone dashboard, a large center console, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 5.0-inch display flanked by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. All three are housed under a single pane of glass. The second and third rows can be folded.
Kia EV9: Pricing and availability
Kia Motors is yet to disclose the pricing and availability details of the EV9 three-row SUV. However, in the US, the car is expected to bear a starting price tag of around $50,000 (roughly Rs. 41.2 lakh).