Kia EV9 revealed as a stylish three-row electric SUV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 15, 2023, 10:34 am 2 min read

Kia EV9 will be on sale by early 2024 (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has revealed the production-specific version of its EV9 SUV. It should go on sale by early 2024. As for the highlights, the car has a futuristic design and a spacious cabin with three rows of seats. It draws power from an electric powertrain whose power figures and range details are yet to be disclosed.

Why does this story matter?

The Kia EV9 was showcased in a concept form back in 2021. It is based on the E-GMP platform and is one of the 15 EVs the brand has promised by 2027.

It is the first electric-powered model in the mid-size, three-row SUV segment and should draw the attention of a lot of buyers. We hope to see it in India too.

The car has a flat hood and roof rails

The Kia EV9 has a flat bonnet, a narrow grille, and swept-back headlamps with S-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish 19/20/21-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around taillamps, and a spoiler that extends from the roofline, are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

A range of roughly 480km is expected

The Kia EV9 should get one or two electric motors linked to a powerful battery pack and an all-wheel-drive system. The four-wheeler is expected to deliver a range of around 480km on a single charge.

Up to 7 seats are available inside

Kia EV9 has a three-row, 6/7-seater cabin with a swivel function for the second-row seats, a two-tone dashboard, a large center console, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 5.0-inch display flanked by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. All three are housed under a single pane of glass. The second and third rows can be folded.

Kia EV9: Pricing and availability

Kia Motors is yet to disclose the pricing and availability details of the EV9 three-row SUV. However, in the US, the car is expected to bear a starting price tag of around $50,000 (roughly Rs. 41.2 lakh).