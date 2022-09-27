Business

KTM launches MotoGP-inspired RC 200, RC 390 in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 27, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

There are no mechanical changes in the new GP editions (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM has finally introduced the special GP Editions of its RC 200 and RC 390 motorcycles in India. Their prices start at Rs. 2.15 lakh. As for the highlights, the two models flaunt extensive cosmetic changes, including a tinted visor, special logos, and MotoGP-inspired paintwork. However, their features and mechanicals are the same as their standard counterparts.

Context Why does this story matter?

The GP Editions of the KTM RC 200 and RC 390 draw inspiration from the brand's MotoGP race bike. Their stylish looks are bound to draw the attention of a lot of buyers on our shores.

The two special edition models cost the same as their respective standard counterparts. This is certainly a good business decision on the company's part.

Design The bikes get full-LED illumination and cast alloy wheels

The KTM RC 200 and RC 390 GP Editions have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, a tinted visor, and blacked-out cast alloy wheels. The bikes get a MotoGP-inspired paint scheme, large KTM logos on the fairings, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a digital instrument cluster. They tip the scales at 160kg and 173kg, respectively.

Information A 6-speed gearbox handles transmission duties

The KTM RC 200 GP Edition is fueled by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 25hp/19.2Nm, while the RC 390 GP Edition runs on a 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill (43.5hp/37Nm). Both motors are linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety, the KTM RC 200 and RC 390 GP Editions are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two bikes are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?

In India, the GP Edition of the KTM RC 200 carries a price tag of Rs. 2.15 lakh, while the RC 390 GP Edition sports a price figure of Rs. 3.16 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).