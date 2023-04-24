Auto

Features of BYD Seagull explained: Sodium-ion battery to rotating screen

BYD Seagull EV features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BYD)

BYD has taken the wraps off the Seagull, its compact electric hatchback for the global markets with a price tag of CNY 78,800 (approximately Rs. 9.37 lakh). Currently available in the Chinese market, we expect the automaker to introduce the model in other countries soon. Based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0, the EV features a segment-first 30kWh sodium-ion battery pack.

Why does this story matter?

BYD or Build Your Dreams has been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions since its inception in 2003.

The Warren Buffett-backed automaker is steadily expanding in the Indian market as well, with overall positive feedback from critics and customers.

Now, the EV maker has introduced an entry-level compact electric hatchback, the Seagull, with a segment-first 30kWh sodium-ion battery pack.

The EV sports a "floating roof" design and designer wheels

On the design front, the BYD Seagull EV follows the brand's modern design philosophy. The electric hatchback features a sculpted hood, angular projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a closed-off grille, a wide air dam, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, a "floating roof" design, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end of the EV gets connected LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a diffuser.

It has a wheelbase of 2,500mm

Dimension-wise, the BYD Seagull EV has an overall length of 3,780mm, a width of 1,715mm, a height of 1,540mm, and a wheelbase of 2,500mm. It bridges the gap between a compact city roundabout and an entry-level subcompact car.

The hatchback features a rotating infotainment panel and fabric upholstery

Inside, the all-new BYD Seagull EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist design. The EV features a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a wireless charging pad, two cupholders, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel, a full-color 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity functions. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

The EV supports DC fast charging

Powering the BYD Seagull EV is a 74hp, front-mounted electric motor that is linked to a 30kWh sodium-ion battery pack or a 38kWh blade-type LFP battery pack. The former promises a range of up to 305km, while the latter has a claimed range of 405km.