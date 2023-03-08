Auto

2023 Honda City variants explained: Which one offers best value

2023 Honda City variants explained: Which one offers best value

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 08, 2023, 01:10 pm 3 min read

2023 Honda City flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese marque Honda has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of its popular sedan, the City, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh. The model celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. It is essentially a facelifted model of the fifth-generation version of the car and is available in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX.

Why does this story matter?

The City has always been an important car for Honda in India with cumulative sales of over nine lakh units, across all generations, since its debut in 1998.

The sedan appeals to both experienced as well as new buyers with its modern yet understated looks, tech-forward cabin, and an option of either a naturally aspirated or a strong-hybrid petrol powertrain.

SV variant: Price starts at Rs. 11.49 lakh

The base SV model flaunts projector headlamps with LED DRLs, body-colored ORVMs and door handles, and 15-inch steel wheels with covers. Inside, it gets fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, an engine start-stop button, ambient lighting (only on the center console), and an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with four speakers. It is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

V variant: Price begins at Rs. 12.37 lakh

The V trim sports automatic headlamps, fog lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome door handles, mudguards, and Z-shaped 3D LED taillamps. The spacious cabin has a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) or a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit (125hp/253Nm) with either a 5-speed manual, a CVT, or an e-CVT gearbox.

VX variant: Price starts at Rs. 13.49 lakh

It gets everything from the V variant and flaunts sweptback LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, and a redesigned honeycomb-mesh grille with a chrome applique. It features chrome finishes on AC vents and the handbrake lever, six airbags, a lane watch camera, an electric sunroof, and rear reading lamps. It is available with a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) with a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

ZX variant: Price begins at Rs. 14.72 lakh

The top-spec ZX trim level gets rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lamps, chrome-finished door handles, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and auto-folding ORVMs. Inside, it features leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sunroof with keyless open and close function, rear sunshades, ambient lighting, an 8-speaker sound system, and auto-dimming IRVM. It is offered with all powertrain and gearbox options from the lower trims.