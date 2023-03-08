2023 Honda City variants explained: Which one offers best value
Japanese marque Honda has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of its popular sedan, the City, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh. The model celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. It is essentially a facelifted model of the fifth-generation version of the car and is available in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX.
Why does this story matter?
- The City has always been an important car for Honda in India with cumulative sales of over nine lakh units, across all generations, since its debut in 1998.
- The sedan appeals to both experienced as well as new buyers with its modern yet understated looks, tech-forward cabin, and an option of either a naturally aspirated or a strong-hybrid petrol powertrain.
SV variant: Price starts at Rs. 11.49 lakh
The base SV model flaunts projector headlamps with LED DRLs, body-colored ORVMs and door handles, and 15-inch steel wheels with covers. Inside, it gets fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, an engine start-stop button, ambient lighting (only on the center console), and an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with four speakers. It is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
V variant: Price begins at Rs. 12.37 lakh
The V trim sports automatic headlamps, fog lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome door handles, mudguards, and Z-shaped 3D LED taillamps. The spacious cabin has a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) or a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit (125hp/253Nm) with either a 5-speed manual, a CVT, or an e-CVT gearbox.
VX variant: Price starts at Rs. 13.49 lakh
It gets everything from the V variant and flaunts sweptback LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, and a redesigned honeycomb-mesh grille with a chrome applique. It features chrome finishes on AC vents and the handbrake lever, six airbags, a lane watch camera, an electric sunroof, and rear reading lamps. It is available with a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) with a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox.
ZX variant: Price begins at Rs. 14.72 lakh
The top-spec ZX trim level gets rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lamps, chrome-finished door handles, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and auto-folding ORVMs. Inside, it features leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sunroof with keyless open and close function, rear sunshades, ambient lighting, an 8-speaker sound system, and auto-dimming IRVM. It is offered with all powertrain and gearbox options from the lower trims.