Auto

Here's when Xiaomi will launch its first electric car

Here's when Xiaomi will launch its first electric car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 08, 2023, 10:47 am 3 min read

Upcoming Xiaomi EV will likely be called 'Modena'

Xiaomi is gearing up to reveal its first-ever electric car soon. Lei Jun, CEO and co-founder of Xiaomi said that the company has made huge strides in the development of the car and is looking to deliver it sometime in 2024. To recall, test mules of the e-sedan were seen with a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array, suggesting the use of hi-end self-driving technology.

Why does this story matter?

Primarily known for its budget-friendly and premium smartphones, Xiaomi is now venturing into the car business with its upcoming state-of-the-art electric sedan.

While Apple is developing an EV in complete secrecy and Sony has teamed up with Honda for an EV sub-brand called the AFEELA, the Chinese technology giant is developing the e-sedan independently.

The car will likely break cover soon.

The company has vowed to invest $10 billion

Xiaomi revealed its ambitious plans to enter the automotive industry in March 2021, pledging a $10 billion investment over the next decade for its cars. The company registered Xiaomi Automobile Co. Ltd. on September 2021 and started building the division's headquarters and R&D section in Yizhuang, China soon after the announcement. The brand is now planning to begin mass production by early 2024.

The EV will flaunt a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array

Test mules of the upcoming Xiaomi EV were spotted recently in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The e-sedan should likely flaunt a long bonnet, a closed-off grille, all-LED lighting, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The EV will get an aerodynamic design with a lower coefficient of drag for added efficiency.

It will be offered with a BYD-sourced "Blade" battery pack

The technical details of the Xiaomi EV are yet to be disclosed by the technology giant. If rumors are to be believed, the e-sedan will likely be offered with a BYD-sourced "Blade" battery pack with LFP technology and quick charging capabilities.

The sedan will feature Level-3 ADAS functions

The interiors of the Xiaomi EV are under wraps. However, we expect the sedan to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist design, premium upholstery made using sustainable materials, automatic climate control, a yoke-style steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and Level-3 ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The Xiaomi EV is still in the early prototype stage. However, the company is planning to showcase the final production version by early 2024. We expect the electric sedan to start at around CNY 260,000 (approximately Rs. 30.6 lakh) in China.