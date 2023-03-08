Auto

2024 Hyundai KONA Electric v/s BYD Atto 3: A comparison

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 08, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

2024 Hyundai KONA Electric promises 490km of range

South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the 2024 iteration of its KONA Electric SUV. The car offers a futuristic design, an opulent cabin with several tech-based features, and promises a range of up to 490km per charge. It takes on the Atto 3 model from Warren Buffet-backed Chinese firm BYD. However, which one is a better choice? Let us have a look.

The KONA Electric is more pleasing to the eye

Hyundai KONA Electric sports a full-width "seamless horizon" LED lightbar, headlamps on the sides of the bumper, a charging port, roof rails, silvered wheels, and a full-width taillamp. Meanwhile, the BYD Atto 3 has a sleek grille, LED headlights with DRLs, 18-inch alloy rims, and roof rails. Dimensions-wise, the Atto 3 is longer (4,455mm v/s 4,320mm) and has a larger wheelbase (2,720mm v/s 2,658mm).

From heated seats to sunroofs

The 2024 Hyundai KONA Electric has a 5-seater cabin with heated front seats, a backlit floating-style dashboard, a sunroof, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It offers a boot space of 481.3 liters. On the other hand, the BYD Atto 3 offers five seats, rear AC vents, USB chargers, and leather upholstery. It gets 440 liters of boot space inside.

What about tech and safety?

The 2024 Hyundai KONA Electric gets a 12.0-inch head-up display, two 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel, an ADAS suite, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera system. BYD Atto 3 comes with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and voice assistant support, six airbags, an ADAS suite, a rear-view camera, traction control, and electronic stability control.

The KONA gets multiple battery options

Hyundai KONA Electric packs an electric motor that makes 154hp/255Nm with a 48.4kWh battery and 214hp/255Nm with a 65.4kWh unit. The car delivers a range of up to 490km per charge. The BYD Atto 3 houses a 60.48kWh battery and an electric motor. The setup makes 201.15hp/310Nm and promises a range of up to 521km on a single charge.

Which one is a better choice?

In India, the Atto 3 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 33.99-34.49 lakh, while the KONA Electric should carry a premium over the outgoing model which costs between Rs. 23.84-24.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Atto 3 is a decent offering but our vote goes to the KONA for its better looks, more battery options, and an expected lower price tag.