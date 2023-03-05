Auto

Top features of the BMW X3 20d M Sport explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 05, 2023, 12:55 pm 2 min read

BMW X3 20d M Sport rides on 19-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

German luxury carmaker BMW has introduced the X3 20d M Sport trim level in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 69.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model commands a premium of Rs. 2.6 lakh over the xDrive 20d Luxury Edition variant on our shores. Here's a quick look at the features of the sporty version of the premium mid-size SUV.

Why does this story matter?

Based on the 3 Series platform, the BMW X3 became a favorite amongst enthusiasts looking for an SUV with sporty credentials.

Since its inception in 2003, the vehicle has spawned three generations to date.

The current-generation model, with its capable "xDrive" all-wheel-drive system and a potent pair of petrol and diesel powertrains, has upped the ante in the premium mid-size SUV segment.

The SUV flaunts a chrome-finished kidney grille and designer wheels

The new BMW X3 20d M Sport retains the silhouette of the standard variant and flaunts a long and muscular hood, sweptback adaptive LED headlamps, a large chrome-finished kidney grille, wide air dams, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, and 19-inch M-light alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It features a panoramic sunroof and a dual-tone dashboard

On the inside, the BMW X3 20d M Sport has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone theme. The SUV features a dual-tone dashboard, premium Brown-colored leather upholstery, optional galvanized switches, power-adjustable bucket seats for the front row with memory function, three-zone automatic climate control, multi-color ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ESC.

The car packs Park Assistant Plus and gesture-controlled infotainment panel

The BMW X3 20d M Sport is loaded with a wide variety of tech features. The SUV gets a full-HD dash camera, radar-based adaptive cruise control with automatic braking function, a 360-degree-view camera with the brand's Park Assistant Plus, and a Harman Kardon sound system. BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a gesture-controlled 10.25-inch infotainment panel is also available.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine

The BMW X3 20d M Sport draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four diesel engine that is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, along with an "xDrive" all-wheel-drive system. The motor churns out a maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 400Nm.