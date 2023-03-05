Auto

Kia EV9 SUV's global debut in March: What to expect

Kia EV9 will flaunt a boxy design language (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is gearing up to reveal the production-ready version of its first-ever full-size electric SUV, the EV9 in March for the global markets. The upcoming e-SUV will be a flagship model in the brand's all-electric line-up. According to the carmaker, it took around 44 months for the vehicle's development. The four-wheeler will be based on the brand's modular E-GMP platform.

First showcased at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor Show, the EV9 was a preview of Kia Motors' plan to go all-electric in the coming years.

The next-generation flagship EV offers insight into the South Korean carmaker's futuristic design philosophy.

With an overall warm reception for the recently-launched EV6 crossover SUV, the future of the upcoming EV9 model looks quite promising.

The upcoming Kia EV9 will likely follow the overall design philosophy from the concept version. It will flaunt a muscular clamshell bonnet, a signature digital tiger nose grille, an all-LED lighting setup, a wide air dam, cameras in place of ORVMs, flared wheel arches, designer wheels, and silvered skid plates. Vertically-stacked taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end of the SUV.

On the inside, the Kia EV9 is expected to feature a spacious cabin made using sustainably-sourced materials. It will likely get a minimalist dashboard design, a yoke-style steering wheel, a panoramic glass roof, multi-color ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and two large screens for a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

The technical details regarding the Kia EV9 electric SUV are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker. However, we expect the EV to support an 800V electrical architecture with fast-charging capabilities. With an expected 64kWh battery, it should likely have a range of over 450km.

Kia Motors is expected to showcase the upcoming EV9 e-SUV, sometime in March. The pricing and availability details should be announced soon. In our opinion, the electric SUV would make sense right now, as electrification is the top priority in the automotive industry across the globe. People are actively looking for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) with good features and longer driving ranges.