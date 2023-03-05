Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 26,000 on select Honda cars this March

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 05, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

In a bid to increase sales, Japanese carmaker Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs. 26,000 on the Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, and City in India. These offers are valid till March 31. The benefits are available in the form of loyalty bonuses, exchange bonuses, and corporate and cash discounts. To note, the company has recently launched the facelifted version of the fifth-generation City.

Why does this story matter?

Honda is touted by many as a premium automaker in the mid-size segment of hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs in India.

The carmaker is primarily known for providing cars with high-quality components and refined engines.

However, with competitors from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors catching up, the automaker is now offering its popular cars with massive discounts to entice potential customers.

Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.89 lakh

Honda Amaze is available with offers worth Rs. 26,000 which includes an exchange bonus worth Rs. 10,000. The sedan has a large chromed grille, LED headlights, a sloping roofline, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the car gets a spacious five-seater cabin with dual airbags, ABS, automatic climate control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 88.5hp/110Nm.

Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 8.01 lakh

There are discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 on Honda Jazz, which includes a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000. It flaunts a sculpted hood, chrome-surrounded grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, LED taillights, and 15-inch wheels. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, ambient lighting, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and dual airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp/110Nm.

Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 9.11 lakh

Honda WR-V can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 17,000, including a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The SUV gets a muscular bonnet, roof rails, roof-mounted spoiler, and all-LED lighting. The five-seater cabin features premium upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, a sunroof, and dual airbags. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that develops 98hp/200Nm.

Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 11.49 lakh

The fifth-generation Honda City is offered with discounts worth Rs. 17,000, which includes a Rs. 7,000 exchange bonus. It sports sweptback LED headlights with DRLs, a redesigned honeycomb-mesh grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, and Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED taillights. The sedan has five seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It gets a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid setup (125hp/253Nm) and 1.5-liter, petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm).