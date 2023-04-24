Auto

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted on test: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 24, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

After the launch of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield is all set to introduce a fourth model to the 650 range in India soon. It will likely be called the Shotgun 650. In the latest development, a near-production-ready test mule of the upcoming motorcycle was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield has become a force to reckon with considering its retro-inspired motorcycle range.

The bikemaker has become the go-to brand for motorcycles with a classic, old-school charm in the sub-800cc segment.

After a trio of 650cc siblings, the homegrown automaker is now set to expand the middleweight parallel-twin family with a bobber-style offering, dubbed the Shotgun 650.

It will feature a teardrop-shaped tank and all-LED lighting setup

Following the design cues seen on the Super Meteor 650, the upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, dual peashooter exhausts, circular LED headlamp, and a round LED taillamp. The bobber will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on alloy wheels. Once launched, it will be offered with multiple factory-designed accessories.

The bike will get disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the bobber motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

It will be backed by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the Super Meteor 650. The mill churns out a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 52Nm. The motor would likely be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Will the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 make sense in India?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Shotgun 650 will be disclosed by Royal Enfield at its launch event in India, sometime in the coming months. We believe the bobber-style motorcycle will slot between the Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650 in the bikemaker's line-up. The bike is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom).