Auto

Should the 2023 Honda Trail 125 be brought to India

Should the 2023 Honda Trail 125 be brought to India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 23, 2023, 04:58 pm 2 min read

2023 Honda Trail 125 rolls on 17-inch wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Trail 125 for the global markets with a price tag of $3,999 (approximately Rs. 3.28 lakh). The tough-looking motorcycle is offered only in the Pearl Organic Green paint scheme. Like the Trail 90 and Trail 110 before it, the rugged quarter-liter bike is equipped with a clutch-less semi-automatic transmission.

The bike features an all-LED lighting setup and wire-spoke wheels

On the design front, the 2023 Honda Trail 125 sits on a reinforced steel backbone chassis and has a rugged design language. The bike features a 5.2-liter fuel tank that is neatly integrated into the frame, a round LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, a rider-only saddle, a rounded fender with a large luggage rack, and 17-inch wire-spoke wheels. It packs a digital instrument cluster.

It has a wheelbase of 1,255mm

Dimension-wise, the 2023 Honda Trail 125 has a saddle height of 800mm, a wheelbase of 1,255mm, a rake angle of 27-degree, and tips the scales at 116kg when carrying a full tank of fuel and all standard equipment.

The motorcycle comes equipped with single-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Honda Trail 125 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to prevent skidding on loose surfaces such as gravel or ice. Suspension duties on the rugged motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

It is backed by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

On the performance front, the 2023 Honda Trail 125 draws power from a 124.9cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, single-cylinder engine that is linked to a 4-speed clutch-less semi-automatic transmission. The power and torque figures of the bike are not revealed by the automaker.

Should the 2023 Honda Trail 125 be brought to India?

In the US market, Honda sells the 2023 Trail 125 with a sticker price of $3,999 (approximately Rs. 3.28 lakh), excluding a destination fee and freight surcharge of $200 and $100 respectively. Honda has no plans to bring the bike to India as of now. However, we believe that the motorcycle will make sense on our shores as a rugged last-mile delivery solution.