Harley-Davidson X 500 v/s Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 23, 2023, 03:44 pm 3 min read

Harley-Davidson X 500 rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson has introduced the all-new X 500 for the global markets. It happens to be the second motorcycle from the collaboration between the US-based bikemaker and QJ Motor. The all-new neo-retro offering competes against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in the retro-inspired middleweight category. While the former features modern design cues, the latter flaunts an old-school silhouette. Which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

Both Harley-Davidson and Royal Enfield have a rich heritage of over 100 years. They both cater to different customer bases.

The former provides full-size cruisers with big-capacity V-twin engines, while the latter is known for its mid-capacity single- and twin-cylinder mills.

While the brands do not usually compete in the same category, things have now changed with the introduction of the X 500 model.

Harley-Davidson X 500 looks more appealing

Harley-Davidson X 500 features a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, oval-shaped mirrors, a wide handlebar, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a side-mounted double-barrel exhaust, and a tapering tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlight, a raised handlebar, dual upswept exhausts, a single-piece seat, fork gaiters, and a squared-out LED taillamp.

Both motorcycles are on par in terms of dimensions

Harley-Davidson X 500 has a seat height of 820mm, ground clearance of 153mm, wheelbase of 1,458mm, and kerb weight of 208kg. Royal Enfield Interceptor gets a saddle height of 804mm, ground clearance of 174mm, wheelbase of 1,398mm, and tips the scales at 218kg.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Harley-Davidson X 500 and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. While the former gets inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit, the latter has telescopic front forks and dual shock absorber units at the rear.

Interceptor 650 packs a more powerful engine

Harley-Davidson X 500 is fueled by a QJ Motor-sourced 500cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.5hp and 46Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 draws power from an OBD-2 compliant 648cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 52Nm. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Which one makes more sense?

In India, the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ranges between Rs. 3.03 lakh and Rs. 3.31 lakh, while the Harley-Davidson X 500 carries a price tag of CNY 44,388 (approximately Rs. 5.28 lakh) in China. In our opinion, the Interceptor 650 makes more sense with its old-school looks, powerful engine, and Royal Enfield's better service reach on our shores than Harley-Davidson.