Volvo EX90 Excellence: Top features of the luxury SUV explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 23, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Volvo EX90 Excellence rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volvo)

Swedish automaker Volvo showcased its flagship e-SUV model, the EX90 Excellence at the 2023 Auto Shanghai event. The uber-luxurious two-row, four-seater EV will first be available in the Chinese market. The carmaker is expected to begin the production of its range-topping model by late 2023. It features a two-tone paint job and unique 22-inch wheels to differentiate it from the standard EX90.

Why does this story matter?

Volvo is considered a pioneer when it comes to passenger safety and was one of the earliest adopters of radar-based ADAS functions.

To take the safety quotient a notch higher, the automaker introduced a LiDAR-based system in the EX90, which can detect pedestrians/obstacles up to 250m away.

The upgraded system also gets AI-based real-time ADAS algorithms for semi-autonomous evasive maneuvers, to avoid a collision.

The e-SUV features a two-tone paint scheme and 22-inch wheels

To make a style statement, the Volvo EX90 Excellence sports a unique two-tone paint scheme. The SUV features a clamshell hood, a closed-off grille, Matrix LED headlamps with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer 22-inch alloy wheels. Vertically-stacked LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

It flaunts a luxurious four-seater cabin with sustainable Nordico upholstery

On the inside, the Volvo EX90 Excellence ups the luxury quotient of the four-seater cabin with natural wood trims on the dashboard and center console. It gets a large Orrefors crystal knob to control the fragrance dispenser and a choice of a tailored wool blend or sustainable Nordico upholstery. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system.

The EV comes equipped with LiDAR-based ADAS functions

The Volvo EX90 Excellence comes with LiDAR-based ADAS functions to ensure the safety of the passengers. With NVIDIA DRIVE in-car computing platform, Xavier and Orin (SOC) system-on-chip, along with Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, the EV is essentially a highly advanced computer on wheels. The system runs the key functions inside the car, from active safety technology to battery management.

It promises a range of up to 483km per charge

The Volvo EX90 Excellence is powered by dual PMS electric motors paired with a large 111kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 496hp and 910Nm of peak torque. The e-SUV promises a range of up to 483km on a single charge.