Range Rover Sport SV in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 23, 2023, 10:45 am 2 min read

2024 Range Rover Sport SV will feature a Pivi Pro infotainment system. Representative image (Photo credit: Land Rover)

British SUV specialist Land Rover is all set to reveal the 2024 iteration of the Range Rover Sport SV for the global markets on May 31. The car will initially be sold strictly as an invitation-only model in limited numbers, although the automaker has not revealed the number of units that will be produced. The four-wheeler would likely feature a BMW-sourced engine.

First showcased as the Range Stormer concept in 2004, the Range Rover Sport became popular among driving enthusiasts due to its dynamic ride and handling characteristics.

To further increase its appeal, Land Rover introduced a sporty SVR (Special Vehicle Racing) model in 2015 with a number of aesthetic alterations and performance improvements.

Now, the company is planning to reveal the MY-2024 SV variant soon.

The SUV will sport flush-fitted door handles and sleek headlights

On the outside, the all-new 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is expected to flaunt incremental upgrades to the overall design. It will feature a muscular clamshell hood, a blacked-out grille, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Dual shark-fin antennas and wrap-around LED taillamps should grace the rear end.

It will feature a minimalist dashboard and ADAS functions

The upcoming Range Rover Sport SV will retain the spacious five-seater cabin and will get a redesigned minimalist dashboard. It will feature ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, an air purifier, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, a digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type Pivi Pro infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by ADAS functions.

It will be offered with a BMW-sourced turbo-petrol engine

On the performance front, the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV will be backed by a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged engine with mild-hybrid technology, most likely from the 2024 X6 M Competition model. The mill generates 614hp of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque.

How much will the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV cost?

Land Rover is expected to reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV at its global launch event on May 31. We expect the super SUV to carry a premium over the MY-2022 SVR model, which started at $141,600 (approximately Rs. 1.16 crore) in the US market. It will be initially produced as an invitation-only model in limited numbers.