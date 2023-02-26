Auto

2024 Hyundai i10 hatchback spotted testing: What to expect?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 26, 2023, 04:12 pm 2 min read

2024 Hyundai i10 will likely get an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean auto giant Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the 2024 version of the i10 hatchback for the global markets. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged mule of the vehicle was seen doing test runs. The vehicle will likely get a slight facelift rather than a complete overhaul. It should be offered with either a 1.0-liter or 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine.

Why does this story matter?

Since 2007, the i10 has been an entry-level hatchback model for Hyundai in various global markets.

Currently, in its third-generation avatar, the vehicle features a quirky design and a spacious, tech-forward cabin.

However, with rivals such as the Suzuki Swift surpassing the four-wheeler for the champion's crown in the mid-size hatchback category, the automaker has decided to introduce a facelifted version soon.

The hatchback will flaunt projector headlights and dual-tone alloy wheels

On the outside, the 2024 Hyundai i10 will retain the overall design of the current-generation model and flaunt a muscular bonnet, a large honeycomb-mesh grille, sweptback projector headlights with grille-mounted LED DRLs, and redesigned bumpers. The hatchback will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, chromed door handles, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear.

It will be offered with capable powertrains

The technical specifications for the upcoming 2024 i10 are yet to be announced by Hyundai. However, we expect the hatchback to retain the 66hp, 1.0-liter inline-triple engine, and an 83hp, 1.2-liter, three-cylinder mill from the current-generation model.

It will feature an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and ADAS functions

The interiors of the 2024 Hyundai i10 are under wraps. However, we expect the hatchback to feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Bluelink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the 2024 Hyundai i10 will be disclosed by the carmaker at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. For reference, the current-generation model starts at £14,995 (approximately Rs. 14.85 lakh) in the UK.