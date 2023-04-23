Auto

2024 CUPRA Tavascan ups the EV game with modern features

2024 CUPRA Tavascan ups the EV game with modern features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 23, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

2024 CUPRA Tavascan promises a range of up to 550km (Photo credit: CUPRA)

Volkswagen group-owned CUPRA has revealed the 2024 Tavascan as its mid-size electric SUV for the global markets. Based on the same modular MEB platform as the Volkswagen ID.5 and SKODA ENYAQ iV, the car ups the EV game with its striking design and tech-forward cabin. The carmaker claims a driving range of up to 550km on a single charge for the EV.

Why does this story matter?

First revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show as a near-production-ready concept car, the CUPRA Tavascan showcased the brand's futuristic design philosophy.

Four years down the line, the final version of the e-SUV retains most of the design cues from the concept vehicle.

The new Tavascan plans to revolutionize the driving experience with its newly designed and developed Human Machine Interface (HMI).

The SUV features illuminated Cupra logos and dual-tone designer wheels

On the outside, the 2024 CUPRA Tavascan follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy. It features a long and sculpted hood, matrix LED headlights with signature three-triangle-eye DRLs, illuminated Cupra logos at both ends, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone black-and-copper-colored wheels. Full-width 3D LED taillamps, a diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

It gets a Y-shaped central spine and 15-inch infotainment panel

Inside, the 2024 CUPRA Tavascan gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a 'Dark Night' black-colored microfiber upholstery on the seats and door panels. It features a Y-shaped central spine finished in Dark Ice Metal shade, bucket-type powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster and a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options.

It is equipped with various radar-based ADAS functions

For the safety of the passengers, the 2024 CUPRA Tavascan comes equipped with radar-and-camera-based ADAS functions. The list includes Travel Assist which combines Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Assist Plus, Assisted Lane Changing with Exit Warning technology, semi-autonomous Trained Park Assist with an additional Remote Park Assist feature, and Front Assist with automatic emergency braking functionality. It also features multiple airbags.

The EV promises a range of up to 550km

Powering the 2024 CUPRA Tavascan is either a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup that develops 281hp/545Nm or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration that makes 335hp/679Nm. Both setups are linked to a 77kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The former promises 550km, while the latter can do 520km per charge.