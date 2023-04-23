Auto

Digital-only DarkRebel concept paves way for future CUPRA electric vehicles

Digital-only DarkRebel concept paves way for future CUPRA electric vehicles

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 23, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

CUPRA DarkRebel concept sports illuminated tires (Photo credit: CUPRA)

SEAT-owned carmaker CUPRA has taken the wraps off the digital-only concept electric vehicle, the DarkRebel. Taking inspiration from the Toyota Supra, the EV features a low-to-the-road design, which the carmaker describes as "the athletic proportion of a sports car combined with a shooting brake architecture." Created for Metahype, the brand's own Metaverse, the car features futuristic technology, such as illuminated tires and body panels.

Why does this story matter?

Along with the real world, many automakers are also focused on developing digital offerings for the Metaverse.

Currently, under the Volkswagen group, CUPRA has showcased its first digital-only offering for the Metaverse, the DarkRebel concept.

However, the automaker has plans to make a physical prototype version of the radical-looking four-wheeler. Once created, the car will top the brand's electric line-up.

The sports car features illuminated tires and angular front fascia

On the design front, the CUPRA DarkRebel features a radical-looking design philosophy. It sports a long and muscular bonnet, a sharp-looking headlamp design, an aggressive front air splitter, a raked windscreen, wide air dams, flared wheel arches, sleek ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the digital-only sports car is graced by a full-width taillamp, an illuminated logo, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The car gets a 'progressive gamifying steering wheel'

The funky design language continues on the inside of the CUPRA DarkRebel as well. The car features a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design and racing-style bucket seats. A 'progressive gamifying steering wheel' that allows the driver to connect with the virtual road on the metaverse, and a hologram-like interface for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel are also available.

It will be offered with capable electric powertrains

While the CUPRA DarkRebel is currently a digital-only concept vehicle, the carmaker has plans to make a physical prototype version soon. We expect it to be offered with a powerful electric motor paired with a large battery pack.

When will the physical version of CUPRA DarkRebel arrive?

CUPRA is planning to benefit from the ever-rising popularity of the Metaverse, by introducing its first-ever digital-only DarkRebel concept on its own Metahype platform. While the company has plans to introduce the vehicle to its EV line-up, it is yet to share a timeline for the sports car's debut in the real world. The car will define the future design philosophy for the automaker.