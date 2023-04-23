Digital-only DarkRebel concept paves way for future CUPRA electric vehicles
SEAT-owned carmaker CUPRA has taken the wraps off the digital-only concept electric vehicle, the DarkRebel. Taking inspiration from the Toyota Supra, the EV features a low-to-the-road design, which the carmaker describes as "the athletic proportion of a sports car combined with a shooting brake architecture." Created for Metahype, the brand's own Metaverse, the car features futuristic technology, such as illuminated tires and body panels.
Why does this story matter?
- Along with the real world, many automakers are also focused on developing digital offerings for the Metaverse.
- Currently, under the Volkswagen group, CUPRA has showcased its first digital-only offering for the Metaverse, the DarkRebel concept.
- However, the automaker has plans to make a physical prototype version of the radical-looking four-wheeler. Once created, the car will top the brand's electric line-up.
The sports car features illuminated tires and angular front fascia
On the design front, the CUPRA DarkRebel features a radical-looking design philosophy. It sports a long and muscular bonnet, a sharp-looking headlamp design, an aggressive front air splitter, a raked windscreen, wide air dams, flared wheel arches, sleek ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the digital-only sports car is graced by a full-width taillamp, an illuminated logo, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The car gets a 'progressive gamifying steering wheel'
The funky design language continues on the inside of the CUPRA DarkRebel as well. The car features a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design and racing-style bucket seats. A 'progressive gamifying steering wheel' that allows the driver to connect with the virtual road on the metaverse, and a hologram-like interface for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel are also available.
It will be offered with capable electric powertrains
While the CUPRA DarkRebel is currently a digital-only concept vehicle, the carmaker has plans to make a physical prototype version soon. We expect it to be offered with a powerful electric motor paired with a large battery pack.
When will the physical version of CUPRA DarkRebel arrive?
CUPRA is planning to benefit from the ever-rising popularity of the Metaverse, by introducing its first-ever digital-only DarkRebel concept on its own Metahype platform. While the company has plans to introduce the vehicle to its EV line-up, it is yet to share a timeline for the sports car's debut in the real world. The car will define the future design philosophy for the automaker.