Track-focused Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 22, 2023, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has taken the wraps off the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo model for the global markets. The coupe is specifically designed for the GT2 racing series, track days, and various Clubsport events only. The configuration of the race-track-focused supercar prioritizes aerodynamic efficiency and promises to deliver consistent performance even after doing long-distance runs. It draws power from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six engine.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since it was introduced in 1993, the GT2 has become one of the most sought-after monikers in Porsche's line-up.

Based on the standard 911 Turbo model, the coupe features numerous upgrades such as engine enhancements, larger brakes, and stiffer suspension calibration to make it a high-performance, track-focused sports car.

The GT2 RS Clubsport Evo is the newest performance kit by the German carmaker.

The coupe features redesigned front air splitter and forged wheels

On the outside, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo retains the overall silhouette of the standard GT2 model. It features a muscular bonnet with active aero elements, oval-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, a redesigned front air splitter, door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches with air vents, and refreshed lightweight 18-inch forged wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a large wing are available at the rear.

It is offered with a 3.0-liter, flat-six engine

On the performance front, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo is backed by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six engine from the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS model. The exact power and torque figures have not been disclosed by the carmaker yet.

It should get racing-type bucket seats and FIA-approved roll cage

The interiors of Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo are under wraps. However, we expect the supercar to feature a sporty and minimalist cabin with racing-type bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, a center panel with various toggle switches, and an instrument cluster that displays racing telemetry. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multi-point safety harnesses and an FIA-approved roll cage.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo: Pricing

The pricing details of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo are not available to the general public, as the vehicle is designed specifically for race track events. For reference, the 911 GT3 RS costs $223,800 (approximately Rs. 1.83 crore) in the US market.