Expected features of the 2023 Hero Passion Plus commuter bike

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 22, 2023, 06:27 pm 2 min read

Hero Passion Plus will sport attractive graphics. Representative image

Homegrown bikemaker Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to re-introduce the Passion Plus in the Indian market soon. In the latest development, a production-ready version of the commuter motorcycle was spotted at what seems like a dealer event. Unlike the currently available Passion Pro model, the Plus variant will feature the iconic 97.2cc boxer-type engine that makes 8hp of maximum power.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as India's largest bikemaker, Hero MotoCorp has been busy developing new as well as upgrading its existing line-up to stay relevant in today's day and age.

The Passion range of motorcycles has been game-changing for the company since its arrival on our shores in early 2001.

The company is re-introducing the Passion Plus variant after a small hiatus, to further increase its reach.

The bike will feature a single-piece seat and alloy wheels

On the design front, the upcoming Hero Passion Plus will feature minor design upgrades over the previous generation model. It will sport a muscular fuel tank with attractive graphics, a semi-faired headlamp unit with a small wind deflector, a flat-type single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, oval-shaped mirrors, a side-mounted exhaust, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle will ride on blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It will come equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Hero Passion Plus will come equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for better braking performance. Suspension duties should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and adjustable dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

The motorcycle will draw power from an 8hp, 97cc engine

Powering the upcoming Hero Passion Plus will be the same iconic 97.2cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, boxer-type engine from the Splendor Plus model. The motor would likely generate 8hp of maximum power and 8Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

How much will the 2023 Hero Passion Plus cost?

Pricing and availability details of the 2023 Hero Passion Plus are yet to be announced by the bikemaker. However, we expect the updated motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 75,000 (ex-showroom) in India. At that price point, it will be a good commuter bike to consider, if mileage, reliability, and ease of maintenance are your top priorities from an entry-level offering.