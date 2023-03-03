Auto

Top 5 features of BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 03, 2023, 11:07 am 3 min read

BMW 5 Series 520d M features Harman Kardon surround sound system (Photo credit: BMW)

German marque BMW has introduced the new 520d M Sport variant of the 5 Series in India with a price tag of Rs. 68.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the new model, the carmaker has discontinued three trim levels namely 50 Jahre M Edition, 530d M Sport, and 520d Luxury Line. The updated sedan draws power from a frugal 2.0-liter diesel engine.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most popular ranges for BMW in India, the 5 Series is known for its peppy engine options, balanced handling characteristics, and luxurious cabin.

The sedan, in its current-generation avatar (codename: G30), is only available in two trims: 530i M Sport and 520d M Sport.

The latter replaces the more powerful 530d M Sport variant on our shores.

The sedan flaunts 18-inch double-spoke M alloy wheels

With the M Sport package, the BMW 5 Series gets a few visual upgrades such as a front apron, side skirts, rear apron with diffuser insert, a chrome-surrounded kidney grille, M Sport brake calipers in Dark Blue metallic shade, 18-inch double-spoke style M alloy wheels, and 'M' badging on the front side panels. The sedan gets an exclusive M Carbon Black metallic paint scheme.

The car features a dual-tone dashboard and 'Sensatec' leather upholstery

On the inside, the BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport has a luxurious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone black-and-brown dashboard with wooden inserts and Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke Grey trims, M-specific floor mats, premium 'Sensatec' leather upholstery, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control, and 'M' leather-wrapped steering wheel. The car features an Anthracite headliner and keys with the exclusive M logo.

It is equipped with seven airbags and a head-up display

The BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport comes equipped with seven airbags and multiple ADAS functions to ensure the safety of the passengers. The sedan also gets a head-up display, Parking Assistant Plus with a rear-view camera and automatic Reversing Assistant, and gesture control.

It gets BMW Live Cockpit Professional with an iDrive controller

The BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport comes equipped with BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a high-resolution 12.3-inch infotainment panel and a touch-sensitive iDrive controller. The system gets smartphone integration with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a voice-activated BMW Virtual Assistant. The car also packs a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system with a powerful 464W digital amplifier.

It is offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine

On the performance front, BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport is offered with a 2.0-liter, inline-four diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 188hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.