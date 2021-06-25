Ola is finalizing colors for its electric scooter; launch imminent
Co-founder and CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal is seeking opinions regarding the color options for the Ola Electric Scooter. This suggests that the vehicle might be launched in India in the coming months. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have a minimalist look and an all-LED lighting setup. It will reportedly deliver a maximum range of 150km. Here are more details.
Take a look at the post
Time to order some paint! What color would you like on the Ola Scooter? Already got you covered for Black! What else? @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/NXMftKJrrq— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 24, 2021
The scooter will have a 'smiley face' headlamp
The Ola Electric Scooter will have a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an indicator-mounted front apron, and a 'smiley face' headlamp. The vehicle is expected to house a 7.0-inch color touchscreen instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity and a full-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on blacked-out wheels and tip the scales at around 74kg.
The battery can be charged from 0-50% in 18 minutes
Ola Electric Scooter will be equipped with a non-removable Lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged from 0-50% in 18 minutes, ensuring a range of 75km. This translates to a total range of around 150km. It should also accelerate from 0-45km/h in around four seconds.
It will have disc brakes on both the wheels
In terms of safety equipment, the Ola Electric Scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. A combined braking system or ABS might also be available for better handling. Suspension duties on the vehicle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear end.
Ola Electric Scooter: Pricing and availability
The Ola Electric Scooter will be built at the brand's 'FutureFactory' in Tamil Nadu and should cost around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler will take on rivals such as the Ather 450X and TVS iQube.