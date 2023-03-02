Auto

Everything we know about the 2023 Hyundai VERNA

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is set to arrive in the Indian market on March 21. The upcoming sedan borrows a few design cues from its elder sibling, the ELANTRA. In the latest developments, the updated four-wheeler has been teased by the brand prior to its launch. The teaser video emphasizes better legroom as well as features such as Bose sound system.

Why does this story matter?

India has been witnessing a steady decline in the demand for sedans in recent years. However, there have been a few notable exceptions such as the SKODA SLAVIA, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai VERNA.

The South Korean automaker is now gearing up to update the VERNA with MY-2023 upgrades to make it more appealing.

Here's a look at what the car will offer.

The sedan will flaunt designer wheels and a parametric grille

The 2023 Hyundai VERNA will follow the brand's new-age "parametric dynamics" design philosophy first seen on the ELANTRA. It will flaunt a long and sculpted bonnet, a large 'Parametric' grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a full-width DRL, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. H-shaped connected LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end.

It will provide a massive 529-liter boot capacity

In terms of overall dimensions, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will be larger than the outgoing model. The vehicle will be 95mm longer and 36mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase of the upcoming sedan will be stretched by 70mm to 2,670mm. The boot capacity will also be increased to 529 liters, which is a generous 48-liter jump from the current version.

It will be offered with two powertrain options

The 2023 Hyundai VERNA will be backed by a 1.5-liter "MPi" naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-liter "GDi" turbo-petrol unit. Both mills should feature a mild-hybrid system. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, or an iVT gearbox.

The car will feature rear AC vents and ADAS functions

On the inside, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will get a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, dual-tone leatherette upholstery, a cooled glovebox, ambient lighting, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a Bose sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should likely be ensured by ADAS functions.

2023 Hyundai VERNA: Pricing

Hyundai will be announcing the pricing details of the 2023 VERNA at its launch event on March 21 in India. The carmaker has already opened the order books for the upcoming vehicle. The mid-size sedan is expected to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).