Rimac Nevera: Interesting facts about world's fastest EV

Rimac Automobili, a Croatian electric vehicle manufacturer, has taken the automotive world by storm with its latest model, the Nevera. The car is not just a supercar but also the fastest production electric vehicle in the world. It can go from 0-97km/h in just 1.75 seconds and reach a top speed of 415km/h. Let's take a look at some interesting facts about this groundbreaking machine.

Power and torque One of the most powerful electric cars in the world The Rimac Nevera is powered by four electric motors, one for each wheel. Each motor produces an impressive 478hp, giving the car a combined output of up to 1,914hp and a staggering torque of up to 13,451Nm. This makes it the second most powerful electric car in the world today. The only other EV that comes close is the Lotus Evija with its 2,011hp powertrain.

Chassis design Lightweight carbon fiber chassis The chassis of the Nevera is made from carbon fiber, making it lightweight yet strong. The monocoque alone weighs less than 200kg and is made from 2,200 carbon fiber plys for added thickness and strength. Despite being heavier than its competitors at 2,300kg, the use of these advanced materials has helped keep the weight in check without compromising safety or performance.

Speed records Top speed of 415km/h The Nevera can hit a top speed of 415km/h and complete a quarter-mile in just 8.25 seconds. It is the fastest electric car in the world, beating even the Lotus Evija which has a top speed of 351km/h. The car also holds the Guinness World Record for Fastest Car in Reverse.

Tech features Comes with Intelligent All-Wheel Vectoring system The Nevera comes with an Intelligent All-Wheel Vectoring system to improve cornering at high speeds. It uses sensors and computers to determine how much power and torque should be sent to each wheel while going through a corner. The car's battery pack is integrated into the chassis, accounting for 37% of its overall structural rigidity. This unique H-shape design provides ample rigidity without adding too much weight.

AI integration Features onboard AI performance analyzer The Nevera also comes with an onboard AI performance analyzer called Drive Coach. It tracks and measures a driver's capability and potential, providing real-time strategies to improve lap times. The data collected by this system can be shared with other Nevera owners through the Rimac app, potentially fostering a community of high-tech supercar enthusiasts.