Lesser-known facts about Rolls-Royce, the British luxury carmaker

Rolls-Royce is synonymous with luxury and sophistication. The British carmaker has been a symbol of status and wealth for more than a century. The company's journey began in 1904 when engineer Henry Royce partnered with aristocrat Charles Rolls to create one of the world's most prestigious automotive brands. Here are some interesting facts about Rolls-Royce that highlight its rich history and commitment to excellence.

First model Royce 10 was the 1st-ever Rolls-Royce car The first-ever Rolls-Royce, dubbed the Royce 10, was launched in 1904. It was powered by a 1.8-liter two-cylinder engine that produced 10hp. The vehicle featured advanced engineering for its time, including a three-bearing crank and twin camshafts controlling side exhaust and overhead valves. It also came with a three-speed manual transmission to ensure smooth performance on the road.

Iconic mascot The Spirit of Ecstasy first debuted in 1911 Rolls-Royce's iconic hood ornament, The Spirit of Ecstasy, was first seen in 1911. It was commissioned by car collector Baron John Edward Scott-Montagu and is said to be modeled after his secretary-turned-mistress Eleanor Thornton. The statue originally had her finger on her lips as a nod to their decade-long affair. After Thornton died at sea in 1915, sculptor Charles Sykes adopted the design for Rolls-Royce cars.

Design details Rolls-Royce redesigned the mascot in 2022 Despite its many revamps, the Spirit of Ecstasy has remained a constant feature on Rolls-Royce cars. At first glance, it looks like the figure has wings, but those are actually flowing robes. In 2022, Rolls-Royce redesigned the mascot to make it more aerodynamic. "Now, she is a true goddess of speed," said Rolls-Royce in their announcement at the time.

Ownership transfer BMW paid $40 million to Volkswagen for mascot rights When BMW acquired Rolls-Royce from Volkswagen in 2002, the rights to The Spirit of Ecstasy were owned by Volkswagen. The latter demanded a whopping $40 million to hand over the rights to BMW. In a surprising move, BMW agreed and paid the amount.

Durability Over half of all Rolls-Royce cars are still running today Rolls-Royce is known for making cars that stand the test of time. The brand's commitment to quality has resulted in a staggering statistic: at least 65% of all Rolls-Royce cars ever made are still running on roads today. This speaks volumes about the durability and longevity of these luxury vehicles, making them a worthwhile investment for many.

Engineering feats Rolls-Royce once developed a revolutionary machine gun during WWII During World War II, Dr. Spirito Mario Viale, head of the Rolls-Royce engineering team, developed a revolutionary .5 caliber machine gun. The gun fired at double the rate of its predecessor but was plagued by frequent jamming and excessive muzzle flash. Despite these issues, it was an impressive feat of engineering for its time and is still on display at Leeds's Royal Armouries Museum in England.