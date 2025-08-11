FASTag annual pass launches this week: Who is it for?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to introduce a new FASTag annual pass on August 15, 2025. The prepaid toll plan is priced at ₹3,000 and will cover up to 200 toll crossings or one year's worth of travel for private vehicles. The initiative is aimed at reducing congestion and speeding up toll transactions for frequent highway travelers.

Toll plaza issues What is the FASTag annual pass? The FASTag annual pass was announced last month by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). It is specifically designed for private non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass aims to address long-standing concerns about toll plazas within a 60km radius by simplifying toll payments into one affordable transaction.

Purchase process How to buy the annual pass To buy the FASTag annual pass, users need to visit the Rajmarg Yatra app or NHAI/MoRTH website. After logging in with details like vehicle number and FASTag ID, they can pay ₹3,000 online using UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking. The pass will be linked directly to their existing active FASTag (which should be properly affixed and linked with their vehicle) upon payment.

Coverage details Validity and coverage of the pass The FASTag annual pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or until 200 trips are completed, whichever comes first. Once these limits are reached, it automatically reverts to a regular pay-per-use FASTag. The pass works only at toll plazas on National Highways (NH) and National Expressways (NE) run by NHAI such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Mumbai-Nashik route among others.