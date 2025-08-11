Next Article
Arctic Cat restarts production after near bankruptcy
Arctic Cat, the powersports brand that nearly shut down, is back in business with a fresh start.
Led by former Arctic Cat President and CEO Brad Darling and a team of investors under the Argo Corporation, the company has restarted its production lines at Thief River Falls and the Cloud City engine plant.
Production kicks off with Wildcat XX side-by-side
Production kicked off with the Wildcat XX side-by-side and Kitty Cat youth snowmobiles, plus some updated models for this year.
Darling says Arctic Cat is now "in the hands of believers" and wants to put riders first—focusing less on boardroom decisions and more on what customers actually want out on the trails.