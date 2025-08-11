Next Article
Honda's groundbreaking V3 engine: First-ever motorcycle with electric compressor
Honda unveiled its all-new V3 engine in November 2024 at the EICMA show, and it's a big deal—this is the first motorcycle engine with an electric compressor.
Designed for bigger bikes like the Africa Twin and Gold Wing, it promises more power but with better fuel efficiency.
Promises to reduce emissions while enhancing performance
The V3 isn't just about performance—it has a deep baritone sound that stands out from typical bike engines.
Inspired by Honda's MotoGP RC211V machine, the design skips an intercooler to save space and focuses on mass centralization.
Thanks to that electric compressor, a 750-800cc bike could now rival a 1,000cc one in power while being easier on emissions.
A production model is expected soon.