Tesla's 2nd Indian showroom opens in Delhi
Tesla just launched its second Indian showroom at Aerocity, New Delhi—right after opening the first one in Mumbai last month.
The new spot isn't just for show: you can now book the Model Y electric SUV here, making it easier for folks in Delhi to check out and reserve Tesla's latest ride.
The Delhi showroom also features India's 2nd Tesla Supercharger station
The Delhi showroom also features India's second Tesla Supercharger station, with four fast chargers that can top up your Model Y for a 200km+ drive in just 15 minutes.
And Tesla isn't stopping here—they're planning more Superchargers across cities like Noida, Saket, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to make EV life way more convenient.