Tesla opens 2nd Indian showroom in Delhi
Tesla just launched its second Indian showroom at Worldmark 3 Aerocity, right by Delhi airport.
The spot features four new Supercharger stalls (making it eight nationwide) and aims to make Teslas more accessible in the capital and beyond.
The move is part of Tesla's push to expand across northern, northeastern, and western India.
Showroom offers test drives and self-parking chargers
You can now check out the Tesla Model Y in person—test drives run daily from 10:30am to 7:30pm.
Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh for standard range, with priority delivery for Gurugram and Pune buyers.
Plus, the showroom offers round-the-clock 11kW chargers with self-parking, making EV life a bit easier for everyone thinking about going electric.