Tesla's India debut: Model Y, supercharging network kick off EV journey
Tesla has officially landed in India, opening experience centers in Mumbai and Delhi and launching the Model Y SUV, starting at ₹59.9 lakh.
The company's also rolling out its signature supercharging network across big cities, which can make EV life a lot easier for Indian drivers.
Superchargers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru
Superchargers are coming soon to Gurugram, Noida, Saket, plus new spots in Mumbai like Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai, and Thane—adding to the existing Bandra Kurla Complex station.
Bengaluru is on the map too, making road trips potentially more doable.
Service vans and diagnostics on the way
Tesla isn't stopping at charging points—they're setting up mobile service vans, remote diagnostics (so issues can be fixed without a trip), a dedicated service center, and an approved collision repair hub.
Basically: more support for new owners as Teslas start hitting Indian roads.