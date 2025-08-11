SKODA celebrates 25 years in India with 3 limited-run models

SKODA Auto India has launched special 25th Anniversary Limited Editions of its popular models: Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq. The exclusive editions come with unique design elements and premium features. They also sport special 25th Anniversary badging to celebrate the milestone and SKODA's dedication to the Indian market. These Limited Editions are based on existing high-end trims such as Monte Carlo for Kushaq and Slavia, and Prestige and Signature+ for Kylaq.

Car 1 Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition The Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition is a sporty take on the standard car. It comes in two colors: Deep Black and Tornado Red. The contrasting color accents are based on the body color, with black accessories for red cars and vice versa. Design enhancements include fog lamp garnishes, trunk garnish, and lower door garnish. The trim also comes with a complimentary accessories kit including, 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, underbody lights, fin spoiler, and 25th Anniversary badging on B-pillar.

Car 2 Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition Like Kushaq, the Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition also offers a powerful engine and feature-rich experience. The model is offered in Deep Black and Tornado Red colors with special styling elements. These include a front bumper spoiler, trunk and lower door garnishes in contrasting color. A complimentary accessories kit with a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, underbody lights and 25th Anniversary badging on B-pillar also comes with this model.

Car 3 Kylaq Limited Edition SKODA's latest SUV offering, the Kylaq, also gets a limited edition on Signature+ (MT) and Prestige (MT) trims. Just like the other two models, this one too comes with a complimentary accessory kit including a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, and 25th Anniversary badging on B-pillar. The Kylaq is available in seven exterior body colors in its limited edition guise.