Tesla opens second India showroom in Delhi's Aerocity

American electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla has opened its second showroom in India, this time at Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi . The new outlet comes less than a month after the company's first Indian showroom was inaugurated at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on July 15. The new Delhi outlet will cater to customers across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Prime location Aerocity outlet adds a northern hub to Tesla's India network The Aerocity outlet is strategically located in a high-traffic commercial area, close to Indira Gandhi International Airport. It also houses several international brands. This move is similar to Tesla's Mumbai strategy of placing showrooms in densely populated mixed-use areas to drive awareness and test drives. The Delhi outlet adds a northern hub to Tesla's India network and will be joined by more locations as the company expands its operations.

Showroom features The showroom serves as an experience center for customers The Aerocity location serves as an experience center where customers can explore the Model Y electric SUV and learn about purchase and charging options. The showroom also features four V4 Superchargers in its basement parking lot. Each charger offers 250kW DC charging at ₹24 per kWh, adding up to 238km of range in 15 minutes for the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant.

Network growth Tesla plans 8 more Supercharger sites in India The Superchargers at the Delhi showroom will initially be exclusive to Tesla owners, with plans for public access later. This is Tesla's second operational Supercharger site in India after Mumbai's One BKC building. The company plans to set up eight such locations in the next 12 months across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.