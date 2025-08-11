Tesla opens second India showroom in Delhi's Aerocity
What's the story
American electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla has opened its second showroom in India, this time at Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi. The new outlet comes less than a month after the company's first Indian showroom was inaugurated at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on July 15. The new Delhi outlet will cater to customers across the National Capital Region (NCR).
Prime location
Aerocity outlet adds a northern hub to Tesla's India network
The Aerocity outlet is strategically located in a high-traffic commercial area, close to Indira Gandhi International Airport. It also houses several international brands. This move is similar to Tesla's Mumbai strategy of placing showrooms in densely populated mixed-use areas to drive awareness and test drives. The Delhi outlet adds a northern hub to Tesla's India network and will be joined by more locations as the company expands its operations.
Showroom features
The showroom serves as an experience center for customers
The Aerocity location serves as an experience center where customers can explore the Model Y electric SUV and learn about purchase and charging options. The showroom also features four V4 Superchargers in its basement parking lot. Each charger offers 250kW DC charging at ₹24 per kWh, adding up to 238km of range in 15 minutes for the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant.
Network growth
Tesla plans 8 more Supercharger sites in India
The Superchargers at the Delhi showroom will initially be exclusive to Tesla owners, with plans for public access later. This is Tesla's second operational Supercharger site in India after Mumbai's One BKC building. The company plans to set up eight such locations in the next 12 months across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.
Product lineup
Model Y bookings opened in July
Tesla is currently focusing on the Model Y for the Indian market. Bookings for this EV began in July with prices starting at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard RWD variant offers a range of 500km on a full charge while the Long Range RWD version extends this to 622km. Deliveries for both variants are scheduled for Q3 2025.