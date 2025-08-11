Barkha Bisht to enter 'KSBKBT'

Barkha Bisht enters 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...2': What to expect

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:09 pm Aug 11, 2025

The iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has returned with a new season after years. In just two weeks, the makers have already introduced several twists and turns in the plot. Now, actor Barkha Bisht is all set to make her entry into Shanti Niketan and the Virani family in the next episode. Bisht is a known face in Hindi and Bengali cinema with Asur, Khadaan, and Duranga to her credit. Here's what we know.