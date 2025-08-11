Barkha Bisht enters 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...2': What to expect
What's the story
The iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has returned with a new season after years. In just two weeks, the makers have already introduced several twists and turns in the plot. Now, actor Barkha Bisht is all set to make her entry into Shanti Niketan and the Virani family in the next episode. Bisht is a known face in Hindi and Bengali cinema with Asur, Khadaan, and Duranga to her credit. Here's what we know.
Character details
Bisht to play Mihir's love interest
Bisht is reportedly going to play a gray character who will be the love interest of Mihir (Amar Upadhyay). Her entry into the Virani mansion will bring major upheaval in Tulsi's (Smriti Irani) seemingly happy life. The new season has already brought back several old characters like Tulsi, Mihir, Karan (Hiten Tejwani), Nandini (Gauri Pradhan), Hemant (Shakti Anand), and Daksha (Ketki Dave).
Plot development
Complications in Virani family dynamics expected with new entry
Bisht's character is expected to complicate the existing dynamics in the Virani family. The recent episodes have shown Tulsi discovering Viren's dark deeds and confronting him. However, Pari refuses to listen and instead blames Tulsi for trying to end her impending marriage. Amid this brewing tension, Bisht's character will step in, further escalating the drama in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Show's return
Revamped 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
The revival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has brought back several iconic characters from its original run. The new storyline pivots heavily around Tulsi's life with her foster children - Angad, Pari, and Hrithik. The show has been infused with contemporary conflicts and faster-paced twists to cater to today's audience. Irani's return as Tulsi has been particularly exciting for fans of the show.