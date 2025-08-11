'Sarzameen' actor Piloo Vidyarthi on not being treated well

Supporting actors often don't get their fair shot: Vidyarthi

Vidyarthi spent weeks filming in Manali and Mumbai, only to see much of her work left out.

She called co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan "kind," but felt his acting didn't go deep—though she gets that star kids like him have a lot to live up to.

Her story is a reminder of how supporting actors often don't get their fair shot on screen, even after putting in serious effort.