'Sarzameen' actor Piloo Vidyarthi on not being treated well
Piloo Vidyarthi isn't thrilled with her experience on Sarzameen.
Although she was told her character would be important, most of her scenes were cut from the final film.
Feeling let down, she chose not to promote the movie.
Supporting actors often don't get their fair shot: Vidyarthi
Vidyarthi spent weeks filming in Manali and Mumbai, only to see much of her work left out.
She called co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan "kind," but felt his acting didn't go deep—though she gets that star kids like him have a lot to live up to.
Her story is a reminder of how supporting actors often don't get their fair shot on screen, even after putting in serious effort.